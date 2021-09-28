Insider Selling: Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sujay Kango also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $11.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,835. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.31. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $182.44.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.77.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after buying an additional 566,522 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion lifted its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 137.4% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 458,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,507,000 after purchasing an additional 265,209 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $32,815,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,456,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7,675.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 195,265 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

