Insider Buying: Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Purchases 700 Shares of Stock

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Director Christine Battist bought 700 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $17,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:CSWC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. 108,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,983. The company has a market cap of $564.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.08.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CSWC. Raymond James upped their target price on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
