Incent Hits 24 Hour Volume of $155.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Incent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $922,926.16 and $155.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00102384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00138909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,506.45 or 0.99551093 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.42 or 0.06895906 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.69 or 0.00755750 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

