IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Trading Down 4.3%

iGo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGOI) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 7,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 2,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.09 million for the quarter.

iGo, Inc engages in the provision of metallic blade products for the meat cutting, food cutting and wood cutting industries to the global market. The company was founded on May 4, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

