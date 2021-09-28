IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

IGIFF stock opened at $36.79 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.7951 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 5%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

