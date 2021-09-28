IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.98

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.98 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 17.45 ($0.23). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.45 ($0.21), with a volume of 11,985,266 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.37. The company has a market cap of £20.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £456.62 ($596.58).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

