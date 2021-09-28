IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Raised by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $650.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.16 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

