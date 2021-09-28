ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $301.72

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $301.72 and last traded at $271.19, with a volume of 800843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

