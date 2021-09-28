Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives $73.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HYFM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

HYFM opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -266.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.91. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. Analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

