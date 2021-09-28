HYA Advisors Inc Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HYA Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.96. The company had a trading volume of 108,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $225.68 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

