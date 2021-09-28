HYA Advisors Inc Invests $259,000 in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)

HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 30.2% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 40,664 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BETZ traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,901. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $33.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $30.64.

