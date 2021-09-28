HYA Advisors Inc Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after purchasing an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10,382.0% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 269,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,128 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.54. 32,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,383. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.92.

