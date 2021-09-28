HYA Advisors Inc Buys 1,349 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for about 0.9% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,689 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,583,000 after purchasing an additional 537,078 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, reaching $100.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,286. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $77.34 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.25.

