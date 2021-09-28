Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 1,768 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 185,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,302 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.18.

Principal Financial Group stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.15. 5,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,226. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.64.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

