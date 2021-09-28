Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $788,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415,095 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 741.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,408,000. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital cut their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.16. 355,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,970,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

