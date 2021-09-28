Hoylecohen LLC Has $28.31 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.8% in the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 511 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,146.65.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $75.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3,330.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,415.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3,357.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

