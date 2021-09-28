Hoylecohen LLC Buys 221 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,080,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,577,000 after purchasing an additional 697,349 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 839,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 68,453 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.60. 192,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $132.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

