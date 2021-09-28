Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after purchasing an additional 36,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,048,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,138,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,856,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,418,000 after purchasing an additional 117,543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.82. 74,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,400. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

