Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

NYSE HWM opened at $33.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.68. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 205,061 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.8% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,699,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

