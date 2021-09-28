Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.93

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.93 and last traded at $95.55, with a volume of 222286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.37.

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.52.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,562,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 384.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 26,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

