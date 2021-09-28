Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report sales of $343.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $362.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $275.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HLI traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,631. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $56.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

