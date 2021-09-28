Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Reduced by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 79,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 40,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $928,115,000 after acquiring an additional 118,212 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 303,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 263,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

HON traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.03. The stock had a trading volume of 63,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

