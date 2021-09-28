Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hilltop worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.62.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

