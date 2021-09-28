HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE USM opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.63. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

