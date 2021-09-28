HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:FIX opened at $74.11 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $88.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.60 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. Research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

