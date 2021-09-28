HighTower Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohn Robbins were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRHC. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohn Robbins by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohn Robbins alerts:

NYSE CRHC opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohn Robbins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohn Robbins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.