HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBR stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

