HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,603 United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of United States Natural Gas Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 35.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 445,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 107,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,146,000.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UNG opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.