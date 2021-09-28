Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a market cap of $726.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $117.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.