Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Heritage Commerce worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,662,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,191,000 after acquiring an additional 832,326 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,722,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,873,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,891,000 after acquiring an additional 445,470 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,434,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,534,000 after acquiring an additional 515,852 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 89,692 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. Heritage Commerce Corp has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.31 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 27.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

