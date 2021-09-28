Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “
NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.69.
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.
