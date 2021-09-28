Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.75. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 521,734 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 71,708 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 10,794.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

