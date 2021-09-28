Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) declared a dividend on Monday, September 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

Helios Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Helios Technologies to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.07. 84,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,228. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average is $76.71. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

