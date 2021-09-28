Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $49.38. 202,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,832. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.