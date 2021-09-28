HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Position Lessened by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,053,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of HealthEquity worth $728,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in HealthEquity by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on HQY shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,767.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock worth $2,288,740. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

