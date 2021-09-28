Health Catalyst’s (HCAT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

HCAT opened at $52.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.63. Health Catalyst has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,451 shares of company stock worth $8,202,064 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

