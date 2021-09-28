Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will announce sales of $60.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $62.24 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $47.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $238.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $218,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,000.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,436.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,451 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,064. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 222.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 44,672 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.32. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

