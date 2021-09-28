Head-To-Head Review: Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Midland States Bancorp and Century Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Century Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.49%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than Century Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Century Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 15.31% 9.94% 0.93% Century Bancorp 26.98% 11.69% 0.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Century Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Century Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Century Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Century Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $306.14 million 1.82 $22.54 million $1.72 14.47 Century Bancorp $168.14 million 3.81 $42.21 million N/A N/A

Century Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Midland States Bancorp.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services. The Wealth Management segment consists trust and fiduciary services, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Other segment comprises operating results of the parent company, captive insurance business unit, and the elimination of intercompany transactions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Effingham, IL.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co.. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits. The company was founded by Marshall M. Sloane in 1972 and is headquartered in Medford, MA.

