Head-To-Head Review: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) versus Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 25.19% 16.26% 1.82% Bank First 36.12% 15.23% 1.65%

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bank First has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Bank First’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 3.11 $104.72 million $2.43 21.37 Bank First $124.22 million 4.34 $38.05 million $5.07 13.88

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.0% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Meta Financial Group and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Bank First 0 1 0 0 2.00

Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Bank First has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.71%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Bank First.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Bank First on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.