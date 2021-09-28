Head to Head Review: Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) versus Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A Li Auto -3.89% -2.22% -1.68%

This table compares Hyundai Motor and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hyundai Motor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Li Auto $1.45 billion 16.80 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -168.19

Hyundai Motor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li Auto.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.4% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hyundai Motor has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hyundai Motor and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyundai Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Li Auto 0 1 8 1 3.00

Li Auto has a consensus price target of $43.51, suggesting a potential upside of 61.69%. Given Li Auto’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Hyundai Motor.

Summary

Li Auto beats Hyundai Motor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

