Head to Head Comparison: Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) versus Atlas (NYSE:ATCO)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Atlas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers -40.08% -20.01% -8.10% Atlas 14.62% 10.28% 3.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Atlas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $21.71 million 1.41 -$6.90 million ($0.32) -2.50 Atlas $1.42 billion 2.74 $192.60 million $0.97 16.28

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers. Pyxis Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pyxis Tankers and Atlas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlas 0 2 2 0 2.50

Atlas has a consensus price target of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.26%. Given Atlas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Summary

Atlas beats Pyxis Tankers on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

