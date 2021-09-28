HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 466 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after acquiring an additional 575,652 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,137,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,054,000 after purchasing an additional 672,723 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after buying an additional 332,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

NYSE:BMY opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

