HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 1.07% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 2,944.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29.

