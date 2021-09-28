HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT opened at $352.25 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

