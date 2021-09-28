HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 2,742 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of South State during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist dropped their price objective on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price objective on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens cut South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

In related news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 1,500 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William E. V. Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,533. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of South State stock opened at $73.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.