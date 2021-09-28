HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $42.39 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

