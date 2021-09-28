HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock opened at $1,418.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,512.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1,341.35. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $875.00 and a one year high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

