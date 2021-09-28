Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (HTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 8th

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
HTA traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.29. 14,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.97. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$17.66.
Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Company Profile
