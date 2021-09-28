Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (HTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 8th

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF (TSE:HTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

HTA traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.29. 14,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.97. Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$17.66.

Harvest Tech Achievers Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

Tech Achievers Growth & Income Fund is a Canada-based investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unitholders with the opportunity for capital appreciation, monthly cash distributions and lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Technology Achievers directly.

