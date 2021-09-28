Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Harsco posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.
Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,838,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -578.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.
