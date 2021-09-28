Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.24. Harsco posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 118,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,838,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,912,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,450,000 after purchasing an additional 904,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The stock had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -578.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.06. Harsco has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

