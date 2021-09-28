Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.52. 12,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,974. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

