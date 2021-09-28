HAP Trading LLC Invests $219,000 in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,202 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,702.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zelman & Associates raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

